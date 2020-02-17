Coronavirus May Infect Two-thirds of Globe

(New York)

An adviser to the World Health Organization has put out a very worrying forecast. He thinks that coronavirus may end up infecting two-thirds of the globe. The forecast is based on studies of the virus’ transmissibility, which has been on display in China. The prognostication also comes after rising evidence mounts that Beijing is falsifying, or at least underrepresenting, the number of cases reported. Scientists have found very odd and near-impossible correlations within the data China is releasing on this virus.

FINSUM: We don’t think China is being fully honest about the extent of cases, which then amplifies the transmissibility of the virus.

coronavirus

China

WHO

