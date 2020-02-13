US Markets

Coronavirus may boost tissue sales, says Brazilian wood pulp company

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
The outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has not yet affected the wood pulp market, but could boost medium-term demand for tissue paper, a senior executive at Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano Papel e Celulose SA said on Thursday.

