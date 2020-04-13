Coronavirus Likely to Hurt Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q1 Earnings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is likely to witness earnings and revenues decline, when it reports first-quarter 2020 results. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.4%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 6 cents, lower than 91 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Over the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have witnessed downward revisions. The consensus estimates for revenues stands at $1,898 million, indicating a declining 48% from the prior-year quarter reported figure.

Factors at Play

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have impacted the company in the quarter to be reported. Notably, the company has already closed its Venetian and Palazzo resorts in Las Vegas on account of the outbreak. The company also announced that it will continue to pay its employees during the lockdown. Moreover, coronavirus-induced shutdown in China is likely to have negatively impacted the company’s results.

For Sand Cotai Central operations, the consensus estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $311 million, suggesting a decline 46.1% from the year-earlier quarter. Moreover, the company’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect coronavirus outbreak, slowdown in China and dismal performance of high-end VIP segment thanks to flagging China property price.

For Las Vegas operations, the consensus estimate for third-quarter revenues stands at $442 million, indicating a decline of 4.2% from the year-earlier quarter figure. Moreover, the company’s Marine Bay Sands segment is likely to witness decline in revenues. For this segment, the consensus mark is pegged at $654 million, suggesting a decline of 14.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of -233.49% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Picks

Here are some stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.

Churchill Downs Incorporated CHDN has an Earnings ESP of +800.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI has an Earnings ESP of +7.15% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Just Released:Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.