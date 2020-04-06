Coronavirus-Led Lockdown Boosts Online Education: 3 Gainers

The novel coronavirus has spread across 208 countries and infected over a million people worldwide. Stay-at-home orders have been issued by governments for safety against the spread of the coronavirus. Such lockdowns have impacted education of nearly 1 billion children globally.

Hence, schools and universities have resorted to existing technology platforms like Microsoft and Google and other conferencing apps like Zoom to impart lessons. This has boosted the online education industry. Remote schooling is a necessity in this time of crisis and it keeps students engaged and helps them continue their education.

Online Education Trends Northward

Typically, to develop an engaging online platform, it takes months. Especially for traditional institutions, it is a challenge to embrace online education and create digital learning plans and effectively communicate them to students. In fact, teachers need to be aware of various technology tools and digital platforms than can be utilized while teaching.

However, this coronavirus pandemic has forced many universities and K-12 schools to move to online education. According to mobile data analytic platform Qimai.cn, in China, as of early February, education applications have added more users, surpassing lifestyle, social media and entertainment apps. In fact, Chip Paucek, co-founder and CEO of 2U, Inc. TWOU believes that the “pandemic is definitely a tailwind” for the education technology company. Additionally Paucek stated that Australia and the United States are the most prepared for the shift to online learning, thanks to their huge basket of online degree and enrichment programs

New York, the largest school district in the United States, has been striving to shift to remote schooling.This hasty transition to remote learning does have some hurdles like availability of laptops, group video call adjustments and rescheduling classes to fit around a computer screen. Ney York’s Department of Education has been working closely with Apple and T-Mobile to provide LTE-enabled iPads to nearly 300,000 public school students who do not have access to devices for their school work. The agency also got IBM to set up the devices and get them connected to Internet and activate appropriate content filters.

Moreover, the U.S. Department of Education said that all public schools that were providing virtual or online education must continue to serve their students with disabilities. While the procedure may not be of much help but schools can arrange for virtual or phone consultations to help these differently-abled children to be in touch.

3 Stocks to Buy

Even if it’s not the coronavirus crisis, there’s something or the other going on around the world that can pose challenges to the traditional approach to learning. It is therefore prudent to invest in these three education technology providing companies that are poised to return well on investment.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG operates a direct-to-student learning platform helping high-school students to get into college and excel in their career. Chegg’s tools are designed to help them pass test and provides materials for studies.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 4.8% upward over the past 60 days. Chegg carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company has tailored online programs for universities, helping them develop curriculum and recruit students. 2U is works with well-known schools such as Georgetown, Northwestern, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of Southern California.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 1.8% upward over the past 60 days. 2U carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Strategic Education, Inc. STRA provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs. In mid-March, the company announced free online courses for universities, school districts, employers and the general public through its Sophia Learning online education platform. The platform has been recommended by American Council on Education.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.4% upward over the past 60 days. Strategic Education carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.