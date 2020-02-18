Markets

Coronavirus is Scaring Markets in a Damaging New Way

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Coronavirus is Scaring Markets in a Damaging New Way

(San Francisco)

In many ways the coronavirus just became real for stock markets. Up to this point, fears about how the virus might impact the economy and stocks seemed esoteric and intangible. Then this happened: Apple warned that it would miss its quarterly revenue target because of coronavirus. It is having trouble producing phones because of unstaffed Chinese factories. Accordingly, the company announced “iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide”.

FINSUM: This is when the rubber meets the road and it becomes much easier to see how this virus could cause a global recession. The engine of the world (China) is sputtering.

  • stocks
  • Apple
  • recession
  • bear market
  • coronavirus
  • iphone

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular