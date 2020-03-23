Coronavirus Is Forcing Companies to Suspend Dividends and Cancel Stock Buybacks

Delta Air Lines, Boeing and Darden are among the companies that have stopped paying a dividend, while JPMorgan Chase and McDonald’s are among those that has suspended their share repurchases.

As the coronavirus pandemic decimates corporate America and the broader economy, U.S. businesses across industries are suspending or paring dividends and halting stock-buyback programs.

Some of these moves are being driven by an urgent need to conserve cash amid dwindling revenue, but there is also a political undercurrent to some of the corporate moves. Some lawmakers are calling for a ban on stock repurchases in industries such as airlines that stand to receive government assistance to weather the crisis.

Already, the nation’s eight major banks have said they would suspend their stock-repurchase programs through the second quarter in an effort to support “customers, clients, and the nation’’ amid the pandemic. The move could be followed by other industries, especially those with deeply disrupted businesses such as energy and travel companies.

To get a sense of the numbers, consider that the initial coronavirus rescue package is seen by the administration as costing roughly $2 trillion. From 2017 through 2019, members of the S&P 500 spent more than $2 trillion on stock buybacks. On the dividend front, U.S. payouts rose 4.7% in 2019 to a record $491 billion.

The dividend and buyback suspensions are likely to continue as the economy goes into a deep recession and sales crater, squeezing households, businesses, governments and the health-care system.

Here is a running list of how companies and industries are managing their dividend payments and stock-buyback programs:

DCP Midstream (ticker: DCP), a company that operates natural-gas processing facilities and pipelines, announced that it would cut its dividend in half “in response to extraordinary and volatile market conditions.” The company said the cut would free up $325 million “that will be fully utilized to reduce leverage and strengthen the balance sheet.”

• Bank of America (BAC) was among eight large U.S. banks—including Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), State Street (STT), and Wells Fargo (WFC)—to suspend their share buybacks for the rest of the first quarter and the second quarter of 2020.

• Electronics retailer Best Buy (BBY) said in a statement March 21 that it has suspended all share repurchases. The company did not say anything about the dividend.

• On March 20, Boeing (ticker: BA) said it would suspend its dividend and buybacks as it seeks to conserve cash while requesting government assistance.

• Darden Restaurants (DRI) on Thursday said it’s suspending its quarterly payout.

• Delta Air Lines (DAL), in a filing on March 20, said that “When the extent of the Covid-19 crisis became clear, we immediately suspended our share repurchases, and our board of directors have voted to suspend future dividend payments.”

• Ford Motor (F) is suspending its dividend as it closes its manufacturing operations in North America.

• Macy’s (M), on March 20, said it would suspend its dividend following its payout on April 1.

• Marriott International (MAR) announced Thursday that it will suspend its dividend, though the one it had declared previously for the first quarter will be paid.

• McDonald’s (MCD) suspended its share repurchases but its CEO said it would keep paying its dividend.

Targa Resources (TRGP), a master limited partnership, announced a dividend cut last Thursday, to 10 cents a quarter from 91 cents.

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at lawrence.strauss@barrons.com and Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

