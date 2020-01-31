Coronavirus-Induced Declines Bring Opportunity With Select China ETFs

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the coronavirus outbreak an “international emergency” and later in the day, the number of confirmed cases of the respiratory illnesses exceeded 10,000 while the death toll exceeded 200.

That means that in a matter of days, the number of documented cases more than doubled while the amount of fatalities more than quadrupled. Predictably, Chinese equities are being punished. Over the past week, the MSCI China Index is lower by more than five percent.

Looking back at previous instances of viruses infecting Asian countries, notably the SARS epidemic in 2003, markets have a way of reacting to the downside when the worst of the news is commanding headlines – where we're at today with coronavirus – and working through that to move higher a few months down the road. History isn't guaranteed to repeat, but if it does, a buying opportunity could be afoot with the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE).

CXSE follows the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Index, which as it is name implies, excludes companies that are controlled by the state. Specifically, the qualifier for exclusion is companies in which in which Beijing owns 20 percent or more.

Last year, CXSE surged 36 percent while a broader gauge of Chinese equities gained just 13 percent.

Why It's Relevant

Again, history doesn't always repeat, but often rhymes and if Chinese stocks rally after coronavirus concerns ebb, look at that scenario: it's not likely to be lumbering banks, traditional telecom firms and utilities (sectors that have levels of state control in China) aren't likely to lead the resurgence.

“If we compare the performance of the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Index versus the MSCI China Index, we see that WisdomTree’s rejection of SOEs is responsible for half of the 13% excess return generated in 2019,” said WisdomTree in a recent report. “The other half came from reallocating into non-SOEs, or companies that are able to make decisions aligned with shareholder interests and business objectives.”

As is the case in the U.S., sector exposure matters in China and although the world's second-largest economy is home to a vibrant technology sector and the world's largest internet and online retail markets, many traditional China funds don't reflect as much.

“During 2019, we had an average underweight of about 15% to banks, energy companies and utilities, which, along with the non-SOEs within them, contributed about half of the year’s excess return,” according to WisdomTree. “By contrast, our average 15% overweight to information technology, health care and consumer discretionary contributed about 5%, driven by the larger allocation in these non-SOE-heavy sectors.”

Currently, consumer discretionary and communication services stocks combine for nearly two-thirds of CXSE's roster, representing significant overweights to those groups relative to standard Chinese benchmarks.

More Efficiency, More Quality

Efficiency isn't an investment factor in the traditional sense, but quality is and the two traits can be intertwined. For example, inefficient companies probably lack strong management teams and could have delicate balance sheets. Conversely, efficient companies are well-run and very likely have solid financials.

CXSE only features “companies that are free from the government’s interests as a shareholder, which means leaders and directors are able to pursue business objectives, such as cutting costs, increasing revenues and other endeavors,” notes WisdomTree. “That results in a collection of companies with robust operations and financial health.”

That could be the right recipe for success when Chinese stocks snap out of the coronavirus doldrums.

