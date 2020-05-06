Coronavirus impact on Siemens Gamesa in 2020 likely similar to Q2 - CEO

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa expects a similar level of disruption from the coronavirus outbreak for the rest of the year as the one suffered in the second quarter, its Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

"Looking at implications out of corona, I would assume the implications of direct impacts we are reporting for the rest of the year might be the order of magnitude we have seen in quarter two," Marcus Tacke told reporters on a conference call.

The company calculated the virus wiped 56 million euros ($60.6 million) off its earnings before interest and tax in January-March. L8N2CO1DZ

