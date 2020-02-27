Coronavirus Hit and Hard Seltzer Threat Send Budweiser Brewer AB InBev Stock Plunging

Anheuser-Busch stock plunged on Thursday as the Budweiser brewer said it lost $170 million of profits in the first two months of the year when the coronavirus outbreak hit nightlife in China.

Anheuser-Busch InBev stock plunged on Thursday, as the Budweiser brewer said it lost $170 million of profits in the first two months of the year when the coronavirus outbreak hit nightlife in China.

The world’s largest brewer, which houses Stella Artois, Corona and Beck’s among its brands, also disappointed investors with its fourth-quarter results as net profit fell 75% to $114 million.

The Belgian company also said it lost U.S. market share last year due to the booming popularity of hard seltzer — carbonated water with added alcohol — and was “not satisfied” with its 2019 performance.

The stock was one of the worst performing in Europe early on Thursday, falling more than 9%.

AB InBev’s Asia Pacific business Budweiser APAC, which was spun out last year, said the coronavirus epidemic had so far cost the company $285 million in revenue in China. AB InBev expected first-quarter earnings to fall around 10%, which would be the sharpest quarterly decline in a decade. The Chinese government has closed pubs, karaoke bars and restaurants in a bid to contain the virus, which has now infected more than 82,000 people world-wide and killed more than 2,800.

“The impact of the virus outbreak on our business continues to evolve. We have observed almost no activity in the nightlife channel and very limited activity in restaurants.” Budweiser APAC said in its financial report.

However, the company’s online beer sales accelerated significantly as Chinese people have been urged to stay indoors over the past month.

Beer volumes sales in China softened in the fourth quarter before the coronavirus outbreak, which the company attributed to softer nightlife activity.

Overall, fourth-quarter revenue fell 1.3% to $13.3 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $13.67 billion, while Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $5.34 billion also missed estimates of $6.02 billion. It capped a 2019 performance that was below the company’s expectations and one which management was “not satisfied with.”

AB InBev’s U.S. market share fell by 50 basis points in 2019, the company said, driven by the popularity of hard seltzer among consumers. JP Morgan analysts downgraded the stock to underweight last week, due to competition from the low-calorie carbonated water and alcohol beverage, as well as the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Consumers shifted away from beer and wine in 2019 in favor of hard seltzer. The category has grown from near zero to 2.6% the size of beer today and Credit Suisse predicts sales will reach 8% to 10% of beer sales by 2023. Despite the success of Bud Light Seltzer, which has already become the third-most popular drink in the category following its launch earlier this month, JPMorgan analysts said hard seltzer competition would continue to take share from mainstream beer — hitting AB InBev’s market share.

Looking ahead. A series of problems is mounting for the Belgian brewer but none is more urgent and damaging than the spread of the coronavirus. Asia is an important market for the company, and its grind to a standstill means the first quarter will be ugly. The hard seltzer boom and shifting consumer habits away from beer present longer-term but potentially more serious challenges.

