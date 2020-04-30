Coronavirus Has Sped Up a Shift to Shopping Online. Will it Last?

Britain’s second largest grocer, Sainsbury’s, has flagged a change in shopping habits which could be mirrored around the world.

The supermarket chain, which is smaller than market leader Tesco but bigger than Walmart owned Asda, says Covid-19 will rapidly accelerate the shift toward online grocery shopping and the digitization of stores.

Chief Executive Mike Coupe said the chain had doubled its online grocery volumes and increased sales slots by half, changes he thinks could stick.

“I suspect once people get into the habit of ordering their groceries online, it’s likely to be sticky,” he said after posting preliminary results for the 2019/20 financial year. Pretax profit rose to £255m ($319m) for the 52 weeks to 7 March from £202 million on sales of £28 billion.

The shift could affect the U.S. where coronavirus saw sales on Walmart.com jump 30% through February and March and downloads of Walmart’s mobile app skyrocketed.

The back story: Lockdown orders around the world have caused a sharp increase in online grocery shopping, 200% more in the U.S. than a year ago, according to data management firm 101Data.

What’s new: Sainsbury’s has seen its proportion of online sales rise from under 10% before coronavirus to around 15%, with demand well above its 600,000 weekly slots.

Its Smart Shop technology, which allows customers to scan their own items as they walk around a store, and check out without using a till, is now used for around a third of in-store shops, up from 15% before coronavirus.

It warned of £500 million in coronavirus related costs and pushed back a decision on a dividend payment. Like-for-like sales at the chain grew by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, supported by strong grocery sales, despite general merchandise performing poorly.

Moving forward: Coronavirus has acted as a catalyst forcing shoppers to embrace new technologies. Clive Black, retail analyst at Shore Capital says: “I think the shift to online is here to stay.”

Grocers with advanced online offerings are set to benefit as many try checkout-free and online grocery shopping for the first time. Retailers who did not move with the times will be left behind.

