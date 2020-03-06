Coronavirus Has Left Chinese Retailers With Too Much to Sell. This Company Might Benefit.

At least 12 analysts raised their target prices for the Vipshop stock following Thursday’s earnings release.

Vipshop specializes in selling branded goods online at a discount.

As Chinese retailers suffer from declining sales and excess inventory caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Vipshop Holdings—an e-commerce company specialized in discount branded merchandise—is well positioned to benefit, according to one analyst.

The back story. The stock soared 27% on Thursday despite the broader market’s wild selloff, after the Chinese e-commerce company disclosed fourth-quarter financial results that handily topped Wall Street estimates.

Vipshop reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share, well above the consensus estimate of 30 cents. Revenue climbed 12% from the year-earlier period to $4.21 billion, also topping the Street’s expectations for $4 billion. Gross merchandise volume grew 14% to reach $6.86 billion. Apparel-related products contributed more than 70% of sales.

Management said the outbreak will hurt it over the short term, predicting that first-quarter revenue is likely to decline 15%-20% from the year-earlier period to between $2.46 billion and $2.6 billion.

What’s new. Wall Street is not discouraged. At least 12 analysts raised their target prices for the stock following Thursday’s earnings release. Citigroup’s Alicia Yap is one of them. She upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and raised her target for the share price to $20 from $13.

Vipshop shares closed at $16.66 after Thursday’s surge, and fell 0.9% to $16.51 on Friday.

The company focuses on procuring overstocked branded apparel and selling it at a discount to price-sensitive consumers. The outbreak could play to its strengths because many companies have been left with more clothes than they can easily sell as demand has weakened.

On a call to discuss the results with analysts and investors, management noted the company is discussing with suppliers on how to better support them to get through the difficult time. Potential measures include subsidies offered to brands.

Suppliers’ troubles mean that more goods are likely to be available for Vipshop to sell during China’s 6.18 shopping festival—an annual online-shopping extravaganza that lasts 18 days in June. The outsize merchandise offering this year could help bolster the company’s role as the go-to online discount retailer in the country, wrote Yap, and that would be especially advantageous if interest in lower-cost goods grows as the virus weakens the economy.

Looking ahead. Yap expects Vipshop’s revenue growth to normalize starting from the second half of the second quarter. While margins might be reduced in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus, management thinks the 2019 levels should be sustainable in the long run due to the company’s focus on higher-margin merchandise.

Yap raised her forecast for the company’s 2021 earnings to $1.55 per share from $1.29. She says the stock’s price/earnings ratio should increase to 13 times from the current 11 times.

The stock was down 0.9% on Friday as the market fell. Shares have gained 118% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has risen 8.1%.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

