Coronavirus Has Hit China's Travel Industry. What the Path to Recovery Could Look Like.

Although the number of daily new coronavirus cases has declined in mainland China, the travel plans of millions of people—in China and around the world—are likely to remain disrupted for an extended period.

Many Chinese cities remain under lockdown, and some foreign governments have put travel restrictions in place for residents who have visited China over the past few weeks. All this has hit the Chinese travel industry hard, which plays an important role in the world’s second largest economy, especially given the weak macro backdrop over the past two years.

There are more than 30,000 travel agencies in China, generating about 2.78 trillion yuan in revenue during the first half of 2019, said professor Xinjian Li, deputy secretary of China Tourism Reform and Development Advisory Committee, during a recent meeting with Citigroup analysts. As of 2018, employment directly related to the industry amounted to 28 million people, while indirect employment reached 80 million—about one out of every 10 working people in China, Citigroup wrote in a Wednesday note quoting Li.

Citi writes that Li estimated that the Chinese travel industry suffered about 550 billion yuan in financial losses during the Lunar New Year holiday alone. If the virus outbreak can be controlled by the end of March, the demand should recover to about 30% of normal levels in April and May, estimates Li.

If the outbreak persists into the spring, however, the industry’s revenue will be mostly wiped out for the first half of 2020, according to the Citi note. China’s two other major travel seasons—the Ching Ming holiday in early April and the Labor Day holiday in early May—are expected to suffer losses of 53 billion yuan and 140 billion yuan, respectively, Citi said.

Small and medium-size travel companies will be most affected as they mainly rely on cash flow from operations to run their businesses, Li told Citi. The monthslong halt for businesses and the resulting plunge in revenue could push many of them to the edge of bankruptcy. The Chinese government is rolling out supportive monetary and fiscal policies to help mitigate the economic impact of the epidemic disruption. Li told the analysts that more support should be expected, especially for smaller, more vulnerable companies.

On the other hand, bigger names in the industry might actually benefit from the outbreak in the long run, as smaller players struggle to survive and the industry becomes more consolidated after the crisis. Online travel agencies, such as Trip.com (TCOM), will likely see a new wave of customers after the short-term disruptions, says Li.

When the spread of the virus comes under more control, China’s domestic travel should recover first. Business trips, especially, will likely see a moderate boost as companies resume work and business meetings resume, according to the note.

The restrictions on travelers from China by foreign governments may stay in place for longer, but Li expects China’s outbound trips to rebound strongly after the restrictions are lifted and delayed travel plans are scheduled again. After the SARS epidemic in the spring of 2003, the number of outbound travelers from China jumped by more than 20% later that year, says Li.

On the other hand, as foreign travelers remain cautious about the potential health risk, inbound travel to China will take the longest time—likely seven to eight months—to recover, says Li, according to Citi. In addition, Li expects insurance products—especially health-related packages—to become more popular among travelers.

