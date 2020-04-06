Coronavirus Has Been Good for Cannabis. But Ontario's Pot Shops Are Deemed Not Essential.

Canadian cannabis producers were counting on a rollout of new stores in Ontario to help lift the country’s disappointing sales growth.

Canadian producers were counting on a rollout of new stores in the province to help lift the country’s disappointing sales growth.

The cannabis business has been one of the few sectors benefiting from the Covid-19 pandemic, as customers rushed last month to stockpile staples they considered essential.

But officials in the Canadian province of Ontario are apparently not among those who consider cannabis essential. Cannabis stores in the province closed down on Saturday, after the government excluded recreational pot from its list of essential businesses.

The temporary closures are a setback for Canadian producers based there, like Canopy Growth (ticker: CGC) and Aphria (APHA), as well as others like Aurora Cannabis (ACB) that were counting on the rollout of new stores in Ontario to increase Canada’s disappointing sales growth. Ontario accounts for nearly 40% of Canada’s population and some 25% of its recreational pot sales, but lagged behind the store counts of less dense provinces like Alberta.

“Near-term visibility remains low as to whether pantry loading via e-commerce will be enough to offset physical retail closures,” Eight Capital’s Graeme Kreindler wrote on Monday. A silver lining, he says, is that the industry can continue cultivation and manufacturing. Medical cannabis deliveries and mail-order recreational sales are also continuing in Ontario.

Reports of a burst in pandemic pot purchases lifted the well-known stocks of Canadian companies like Tilray (TLRY) last month. In Monday morning’s broad stock market recovery, that stock was up 8%, to $6, Canopy stock was up 5%, to $14, while Aphria rose 9%, to $3.

American cannabis operators also reported a surge in demand. Most states that have legalized cannabis have classified dispensaries as essential services—although Massachusetts suspended nonmedical sales amid the state’s Covid-19 shutdown.

Kreindler had expected Ontario to reach 255 pot shops by the end of 2020. Provincial authorities currently show 53 authorized to open, 134 in progress, and 72 filing public notice of their plans. “We do not expect any additional retail locations to open in the near-term, given that they cannot operate,” he wrote.

The analyst says he expects investors will learn how stockpiling and Ontario’s closures balance out when Canadian companies report March quarter results in May.

Ontario-based Canopy and Aphria did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Write to Bill Alpert at william.alpert@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.