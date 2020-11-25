Coronavirus Hardship Loans: Where Can You Get Help?

If you’re struggling to pay your bills, you’re far from alone. Almost one-third of Americans reported a decline in household income following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a May 2020 survey from Rand Corp. Since then, many federal subsidy programs have ended—or are scheduled to end soon—and coronavirus numbers are again on the rise nationwide, with corresponding increases in lockdowns. What little savings many Americans had is likely to be dwindling, and you might find yourself in need of a loan.

The good news is that there are coronavirus hardship loans available to help you. The bad news is that they’re not a cure-all. If you understand how they work, you can figure out whether they’re right for you. We’ll help you sort out your options.

What Is a Coronavirus Hardship Loan?

Banks, credit unions and online lenders across the country are offering coronavirus hardship loans on a case-by-case basis. There’s no official definition of what a “coronavirus hardship loan” is, but many offered right now share some of the following characteristics:

Deferred payments for three to six months

Lower interest rates, or even 0%interest

Shorter loan terms—from a few months to a few years

Smaller loan amounts of $500 to $5,000, designed to tide you over for a short period

Quick application and funding, with money in your account as soon as the same day

How a Coronavirus Hardship Loan Works

Coronavirus hardship loans are designed to provide you with just a few weeks’ or months’ worth of funding so that you can pay your bills, especially for heating, housing and food. They’re meant for people who are undergoing a financial hardship, and you may need to prove this by providing a layoff notice from your employer or a bank statement showing that your savings account is drained.

These loans typically come with streamlined applications so you can get the money you need as soon as possible. Some lenders even offer deferred payments so that you won’t have to make payments for a few months. They also frequently offer lower interest rates, so that your payment is more manageable once you are required to make payments.

Hardship Loan Examples

Who a Coronavirus Hardship Loan Is Right For

A coronavirus hardship loan might be a good call if you’re experiencing a temporary setback, but have a clear plan for earning an income in the foreseeable future. If you’re still employed—even at a lower salary than you’re used to—or you’re certain you will work again soon, it could be a good option. That’s because even though your lender may defer payments for a short period of time, you will eventually need to start paying.

Keep in mind that the employment landscape also keeps shifting. For example, many service workers were able to start working again after lockdowns eased. But now that coronavirus numbers are on the rise, some local governments are forcing bars and restaurants to close again—so that job you’d planned on might not be there by the time payments come due.

So, while a coronavirus hardship loan can help you today, it could make things even more difficult tomorrow if your situation doesn’t improve, or even worsens. It’s a bit of a gamble, and if you can’t return to your current field, you may need to seek other types of employment so you can pay your future bills, including a coronavirus hardship loan. Still, if your job is secure or you’re able-bodied, it could be a good option.

Where Can You Get a Coronavirus Hardship Loan?

If you’re already a credit union member, that’s likely your best place to start. According to the Credit Union National Association, about 80% of credit unions offer coronavirus hardship loans to their members. Make sure to contact your credit union directly because it may not advertise this type of hardship loan even if the credit union offers it.

If you’re not a credit union member, you can locate one near you using the Credit Union Locator. To join a credit union, you’ll need to meet certain membership criteria, which often includes living within a certain area. Credit unions are nonprofit, community-based organizations owned by their members, and they have a mission to provide members with the best terms it can afford—which is why you are more likely to find hardship loans here than anywhere else.

Still, banks also offer coronavirus hardship loans, and it’s worth your time to check these out. There also are a few online lenders offering coronavirus hardship loans. Loans from this type of institution often have super-speedy funding times. Many online lenders offered same-day funding for personal loans even before Covid times, for example.

Qualifications for Coronavirus Hardship Loans

Coronavirus hardship loans typically have the same requirements as personal loans. You may need to meet certain credit criteria, and if your credit is good, you’ll stand a better chance of approval.

One tricky part here is your income. Normally, your odds of approval are better if you have consistent income each month. But if you had that, you likely wouldn’t need a coronavirus hardship loan, and so some lenders have relaxed this requirement. You also may need to prove you’re undergoing a financial hardship to qualify, since lenders want to ensure these loans are going to the people who could benefit from them the most.

Alternatives to a Coronavirus Hardship Loan

If you’re having a hard time paying your bills, coronavirus hardship loans aren’t your only option. Consider these options either in lieu of or alongside a coronavirus hardship loan:

Ask for payment extensions, payment plans or discounts . It might be embarrassing to ask for, but especially now, lenders and others you owe money to may be flexible—if you keep the lines of communication open, that is.

. It might be embarrassing to ask for, but especially now, lenders and others you owe money to may be flexible—if you keep the lines of communication open, that is. Ask to borrow money from friends or family . This is one to consider very carefully, especially if your friends or family are undergoing financial hardships, too. If you pursue this route, we suggest drafting up a legal agreement to make things more official.

. This is one to consider very carefully, especially if your friends or family are undergoing financial hardships, too. If you pursue this route, we suggest drafting up a legal agreement to make things more official. Use 2-1-1 to connect with support services. There is so much available to help you at a local level, it’s hard for us to include it all here. Instead, call 211 on your phone or visit the 211 website to get live help in connecting to support services in your area. This is a free service operated by United Way.

