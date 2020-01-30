Coronavirus Fears Set to Weigh On U.S. Stocks Despite Tesla and Microsoft Cheer

U.S. stocks looked set to retreat on Thursday as the coronavirus continued to spread, infecting new countries.

China counted 170 deaths and India and the Philippines reported their first cases on Thursday. The coronavirus has now infected more people in China than during the 2002-2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak.

U.S. stock futures slumped, a day after a slight advance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Taiwan markets tumbled in the first day back from the Lunar New Year. Other international stock markets also retreated.

“Risk aversion made a comeback on Thursday, as investors scramble to figure out the potential impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy,” said Marios Hadjikyriacos, an analyst at U.K. broker XM.

Gold futures rose nearly $10 an ounce.

There also was a massive slate of earnings for investors to digest. Late on Wednesday, Tesla and Microsoft reported results that topped expectations, while Facebook’s appeared to disappoint.

With 47 S&P 500 companies reporting results on Thursday, DuPont and Danaher unveiled 2020 outlooks below Wall Street expectations.

