Coronavirus fears knock HK shares to 7-week low after Lunar New Year break

Hong Kong's stock market tumbled almost 3% when it opened on Wednesday after the Lunar New Year holiday, reflecting the faster spread of the deadly coronavirus across China and other countries over that period.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.