Coronavirus Fears Are Hitting the Dow Hard. Travel Stocks Like Delta, Chip Makers, Are Plunging.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to open sharply lower as investors evaluate weekend news regarding China’s coronavirus outbreak. Travel and technology shares have been hit hardest.

Chinese officials have confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the virus, with 80 dead. What’s more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the fifth coronavirus case in the U.S.

The news has investors taking “risk off” in common Wall Street parlance. They are selling stocks.

Many Asian market are closed for Lunar New Year, but Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell 2%. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index has fallen 2.3%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures are off 1.4%. Nasdaq Composite futures are down 1.8%.

Travel-related stocks are getting hit hardest in premarket trading. Shares in casino operator Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is down 6.1%. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) stock is off 5.7%. United Airlines Holdings (UAL) and Delta Air Lines shares are down about 2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) share have fallen about 3.1%.

Some technology shares with a significant manufacturing presence in Asia are falling as well. Western Digital (WDC) stock, for instance, is down 5.1%. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares are off 3.7%.

Stock in Lakeland Industries (LAKE), on the other hand is soaring, with a gain of more than 16% in premarket trading. Lakeland makes personal protective equipment for health-care professionals.

Gold shares are rising, too. Investors often consider gold a haven in times of trouble. Stock in gold miner Newmont (NEM) is up 0.8% in premarket trading.

Some other stocks are moving on news other than the coronavirus.

American Express (AXP) shares, for instance, are down 1.9% after Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic downgraded shares from the equivalent of Buy to Hold.

More than 140 S&P 500 companies will report earnings this week including: Apple (ticker: AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Facebook (FB).

