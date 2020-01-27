Coronavirus Fears Are Hitting the Dow Hard. Travel Stocks, Chip Makers Are Plunging.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped as investors evaluate weekend news regarding China’s coronavirus outbreak. Travel and technology shares have been hit hardest. Gold got a boost.

Chinese officials have confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the virus, with 80 dead. What’s more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the fifth coronavirus case in the U.S.

The news has investors in “risk off” mode in common Wall Street parlance. They are selling stocks and buying haven investments.

Many Asian market are closed for Lunar New Year, but Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell 2%. London’s FTSE 100 Index fell 2.2% and the Stoxx Europe 600 lost 2.1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were off about 1.5% in morning trading, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.9%. Oil prices are dropping as well as investors assess how factors such as restrictions on travel in China—and the broader economic impact of the disease—will affect energy demand. Futures on West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. market benchmark, was down 1.6% to $53.33, coming back from a deeper loss earlier.

Travel-related stocks are getting hit hardest. Shares in casino operator Wynn Resorts (WYNN) was down about 6.7%, coming back from a deeper loss earlier. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) stock was off 6.4%, also off its worse level for the day. United Airlines Holdings (UAL) and Delta Air Lines shares are both down 4.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) shares dropped 6.3.

Some technology shares with a significant manufacturing presence in Asia are falling as well. Western Digital (WDC) stock, for instance, is down 4.%. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares fell about 2.1%.

Stock in Lakeland Industries (LAKE), on the other hand is soaring, with a gain of about 13.5%. Lakeland makes personal protective equipment for health-care professionals.

Gold shares are rising, too. Investors often consider gold a haven in times of trouble. Stock in gold miner Newmont (NEM) was up 0.4%.

Prices of Treasury debt, another haven investment, gained ground, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note down to 1.61%.

Some other stocks are moving on news other than the coronavirus.

American Express (AXP) shares, for instance, are down 3.7% after Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic downgraded shares from the equivalent of Buy to Hold.

More than 140 S&P 500 companies will report earnings this week including: Apple (ticker: AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Facebook (FB).

