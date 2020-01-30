Coronavirus Fears Are Dragging on Stocks as Deaths Mount in China

U.S. stocks looked set to retreat on Thursday as the coronavirus continued to spread, infecting new countries.

Futures on the main U.S. stocks were lower as the virus spread. Upbeat news from Tesla and Microsoft wasn’t enough to offset worries about the economic impact.

It’s about time. After two days of ignoring the coronavirus, U.S. stocks are in full retreat on Thursday as the disease continued to spread, infecting new countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average. futures have dropped 204 points, or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 has fallen 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite has declined 0.6%.

“Risk aversion made a comeback on Thursday, as investors scramble to figure out the potential impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy,” said Marios Hadjikyriacos, an analyst at U.K. broker XM.

China counted 170 deaths and India and the Philippines reported their first cases on Thursday. The coronavirus has now infected more people in China than during the 2002-2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, outbreak.

Gold futures rose nearly $10 an ounce, to $1579.80, while WTI crude oil dropped 2% to $52.29.

There also was a massive slate of earnings for investors to digest. Late on Wednesday, Tesla and Microsoft reported results that topped expectations, while Facebook’s appeared to disappoint.

With 47 S&P 500 companies reporting results on Thursday, DuPont and Danaher unveiled 2020 outlooks below Wall Street expectations.

But earnings were secondary to concerns about the coronavirus, in large part because we don’t know just how serious the outbreak will become. History doesn’t provide many great examples either, says Market Field Asset Management’s Michael Shaoul. SARS is the nearest antecedent, but it was a different type of illness, and broke out near the bottom of an economic cycle, not the top. The U.S. was also preparing to go to war with Iraq at the time, something that captured the U.S. media’s attention far more than SARS. “

“Fortunately for humanity, novel forms of virus do not infect large numbers of people with any great regularity, but this does leave us rather short of historical comparisons when trying to map a pathway for the current situation,” Shaoul says.

We’re on our own.

