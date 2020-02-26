Coronavirus Fears: Should You Be Investing or Playing It Safe?

The coronavirus fear has hit an all time high and the market is showing it. The Dow has tumbled two days in a row reflecting the worse decline in 2 years. This comes after the CDC announced that its not a matter of if it will happen but when! Urging Americans to be prepared for an outbreak here in the United States. The number of cases has increased to almost 80,000 and has spread to countries such as Italy, Iran, and South Korea.



Kevin Matras joins us to discuss everything about the coronavirus and the lingering impacts it may have on the global economy. We take a look a specific industries that may take the big hit and whether or not this is a buying opportunity for investors. Is there more darkness ahead for the stock market or is there a light at the end of the tunnel investors should be preparing for? To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our channel and leave a comment or questions!



