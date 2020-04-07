Coronavirus Drug Trials Could Move Gilead Stock Dramatically

The whole world is waiting for data on the first large studies of the biotech company’s experimental antiviral drug remdesivir in Covid-19 patients.

The whole world is waiting for data on the first large studies of the biotech company’s experimental antiviral drug remdesivir in Covid-19 patients.

The whole world is watching Gilead Sciences, waiting for data on the first large studies of the biotech company’s experimental antiviral drug remdesivir in Covid-19 patients. Whichever way the data goes, it could move the entire market, given the focus on the drug as a possible short-term solution to blunt the mortality of the pandemic.

The implications for Gilead (ticker: GILD) itself are less clear. In notes on Tuesday, analysts projected that the results would move the stock 10% to 15%, though the impact of remdesivir on the company’s sales wouldn’t be dramatic.

“Though the potential commercial opportunity for remdesivir affects our [discounted cash flow] by only $2/sh, we think that this readout will likely lead to a bigger stock move (10-15%) due to broad investor focus on the shares,” wrote Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young in a Tuesday note.

Shares of Gilead are up 13.3% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 16.2%. Investor excitement over Gilead in the context of the current epidemic has waxed and waned, with the stock closing as high as $80.22 on March 6. The stock opened the year at $63.20, and closed Monday at $77.73.

In a note on Tuesday, Baird analyst Brian Skorney wrote that he expects data from two Chinese trials of remdesivir by the middle of this month, if not earlier. He wrote that he’s hopeful, but not optimistic, about the drug’s efficacy. “Remdesivir mechanism has rationale but multiple factors weigh against it working,” he said.

Skorney noted that the drug didn’t work against Ebola, the disease for which it was originally developed. He pointed out that the drug is delivered intravenously, which might make it hard to reach the cells in the lung airways, where the virus that causes Covid-19 replicates. And he added that the progression of Covid-19 might make it hard for patients to get remdesivir early enough to make a difference.

“A clear reduction in mortality or substantial improvements across a range of clinical endpoints are wins,” Skorney wrote. He noted that the Chinese studies have at least 20 endpoints, and there would be pressure to highlight a positive secondary endpoint or subgroup. “A clear win is unlikely. But these are unclear times,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gilead completed the $4.9 billion acquisition of the small cancer-focused biotech FortySeven on Tuesday, adding the firm’s experimental acute myeloid leukemia drug magriolimab to Gilead’s quiver.

“We still believe that the fundamental story is improving as the company continues to do more deals over the long run,” Cantor’s Young wrote in her note.

Gilead said over the weekend that it would donate its current supply of remdesivir, enough to treat 140,000 patients, and that it hoped to have 1 million treatment courses manufactured by the end of the year.

Young said that she thought it more likely that remdesivir will work in mild and moderate Covid-19 patients than in severe patients, and that there will be high levels of regulatory flexibility if the trials are positive. But she said that drug will likely have little impact on the company’s sales.

“We think the shares could trade up 10-15% on a clear success for these trials in China or even the ones in May,” she wrote. “We acknowledge this is a big stock move for a close to $100B company with a drug that may only generate modest sales, but we think investors may attribute value to success here in spite of what a [discounted cash flow] would suggest.”

Gilead stock is down 4%, at $74.58, in recent trading. The S&P 500 is up 2.9%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.