Coronavirus detected at Apple's European HQ in Ireland

Graham Fahy
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

A worker at Apple Inc.'s European headquarters in Ireland has tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said it is coordinating closely with local health authorities and they feel the risk to others is low.

In a statement, the tech giant said the employee is now in self-isolation.

"As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation."

"We are continuing to regularly deep clean all our offices and stores and will take all necessary precautions in accordance with guidance from health authorities."

Apple is one of Ireland's largest multinational employers with 6,000 workers. Ireland has so far reported 24 cases after three more were identified on Monday.

