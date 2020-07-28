Coronavirus Crisis to Hurt Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings & Revenues

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 30, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched estimates on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 35.7%.

Q1 Expectations

Aptiv’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been thwarted by a vehicle-production decline due to the coronavirus crisis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.97 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 45.8%. Revenues edged down 9.8% year over year in the last-reported quarter.

Aptiv PLC Revenue (TTM)

Aptiv PLC revenue-ttm | Aptiv PLC Quote

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pinned at a loss of $1.43 against earnings of $1.33 reported in the year-ago quarter. Earnings slid 35.2% year over year in the last-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +7.02% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2020 earnings.

Republic Services RSG has an Earnings ESP of +6.49% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Spotify SPOT has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Waste Connections WCN has an Earnings ESP of +6.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.