Coronavirus Crisis to Hurt Aptiv (APTV) Q1 Earnings & Revenues

Aptiv PLC APTV shares have depreciated 16.4% over the past year compared with the 21.7% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 5, before the bell.

Q1 Expectations

Aptiv’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been thwarted by a vehicle-production decline on the coronavirus crisis, along with a lower North American volume related to the GM strike, and unfavorable impact of foreign exchange and commodities. Notably, the company has ramped down several production facilities as customer plants have been shut down and vehicle-production schedules changed.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.89 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 19.2%. Revenues edged down 1% year over year in the last reported quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 32 cents, indicating a 69.5% year-over-year slump. Earnings slid 14.2% year over year in the last reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aptiv this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of -13.46% and Zacks Rank #5.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2020 earnings.

Green Dot Corporation GDOT has an Earnings ESP of +3.83% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ICF International, Inc. ICFI has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

US Ecology, Inc. ECOL has an Earnings ESP of +57.9% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 currently.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.