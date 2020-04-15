Coronavirus crimps global debt issuance volumes -LSE

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

London Stock Exchange Group said it saw a marginal decline in year-on-year global debt issuance volumes in the first quarter, despite a flurry of public sector and investment grade activity in March as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

Adds Q1 2019 figures

April 15 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group LSE.L said it saw a marginal decline in year-on-year global debt issuance volumes in the first quarter, despite a flurry of public sector and investment grade activity in March as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

The exchange reported $110 billion of debt capital was raised on its venue in the first quarter, in 437 bond issuances, with deals struck by a range of corporate, sovereign and supranational entities.

This compared with 264 bonds issued on the London Stock Exchange during the same period a year ago, raising $94 billion in debt capital.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 90470 22289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More