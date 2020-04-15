Coronavirus crimps global debt issuance volumes -LSE

Adds Q1 2019 figures

April 15 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group LSE.L said it saw a marginal decline in year-on-year global debt issuance volumes in the first quarter, despite a flurry of public sector and investment grade activity in March as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

The exchange reported $110 billion of debt capital was raised on its venue in the first quarter, in 437 bond issuances, with deals struck by a range of corporate, sovereign and supranational entities.

This compared with 264 bonds issued on the London Stock Exchange during the same period a year ago, raising $94 billion in debt capital.

