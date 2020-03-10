Coronavirus Crash Vs. 2008 Financial Crisis

The markets are acting like this is the Armageddon of equities. All the major indices have pulled back over 15% in the past few weeks. The markets are in panic mode and all our favorite stocks are trading at a discount. Right now, the impact of the coronavirus is merely causing a short-term earnings recession due to the disrupted supply chains and hampered global demand. If the Federal Reserve were to cut rates by 75 basis points, they would only have 25 points of ammunition left. If this rate cut came to fruition, it would imply that the Fed thinks that the coronavirus is likely going to cause an economic downturn. In this video, I will dissect the critical difference between this pathogen’s short-term impact and the lasting effects of the 2008 financial crisis.

