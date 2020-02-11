Commodities

Coronavirus could impact Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods -U.S. official

The coronavirus outbreak in China could reduce Chinese purchases of American agricultural products this year under the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday.

"We expect the Phase 1 deal will allow China to import more food and open those markets to American farmers, but certainly as we watch this coronavirus outbreak unfold in China it could have an impact on how big, at least in this current year, the purchases are," O'Brien told an event at the Atlantic Council.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

