Coronavirus Cost Them Their Jobs. How 3 Are Getting By.

Coronavirus has cost more than 16 million people in the U.S. their jobs. We talk to three of them about life during the shutdown.

Covid-19 is ravaging the U.S. economy. Trying to pinpoint the exact dollar amount of damage is almost immaterial—we know that it has a good chance of hitting a $1 trillion decline in output and maybe more. It is a mind-boggling number. The economy can’t take that kind hit without millions of Americans losing their jobs, no matter what the Federal Reserve or Treasury Department do. Almost 17 million American workers have filed jobless claims in the past three weeks—more than 10% of the U.S. labor force—and it going to get worse.

Still, a lot of stimulus is coming. The federal government is pumping $2 trillion into the economy to offset the worst impacts of the Covid-19 economic fallout. Much of the aid is targeted at maintaining wages for working Americans. The Federal Reserve is pouring money in too, making sure small businesses can access credit. But governmental relief effort won’t reach everyone. Even those who qualify for aid face uncomfortable weeks waiting and wading through stimulus bureaucracy such as loan applications.

More than six million people are expected to have joined the ranks of the unemployed when jobless claims data is released Thursday. When dealing with numbers that large, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that each corresponds to an actual person, and each has a story to tell. Here are three of them.

Heather Dufek, a mother of three children ranging from 9 to 16 years old, had a thriving business teaching Pilates in New York City—at least until the Covid-19 outbreak caused the city to shut down.

“It all stopped in a day,” says Dufek, who calls teaching Pilates her “full-time job,” even if she doesn’t have a single employer. “I have two 1099s, some cash accounts, and seven W-2’s this year.”

It was a shock—and she initially felt the urge to panic—but she is moving ahead. Unable to meet her clients in a physical location, Dufek is using Zoom Video Communications (ticker: ZM) to teach, although her business is down significantly. Still, there is an upside to teaching online: Dufek says she now teaches people from Wyoming, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida. “That has been an interesting turn of events,” she says.

She’s resourceful, and not only in her willingness to use cloud-based videoconference technology to keep the lights on. After the economic hard stop, Dufek signed a petition for rent relief and reached out to her landlord. Her landlord agreed to suspend rent. That’s not uncommon, as one-third of Americans didn’t pay April rent.

Like so many American children, Dufek’s three children are doing school from home. That, however, hasn’t been her biggest challenge. Dufek is a home schooling veteran and grew up home-schooled in Georgia. And even the home schooling has its upside. “My 9-year-old’s computer skills have been improved,” says Dufek.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1246517869594148866

Even though there have been small victories, her family isn’t out of the woods. She hasn’t been able to apply for unemployment benefits yet because the New York website is overwhelmed. What’s more, she is waiting the stimulus checks from the government. “While I still [earn] a little something the internet and power still need to be paid.”

Erica Atkins is a massage therapist in Westchester, the county which lies north of New York City. Westchester, like New York, has also been hit hard by Covid-19, with more than 18,000 confirmed cases and 461 deaths.

Atkins’ business—which, obviously, requires physical touch—has been shuttered by Covid-19 shelter-in-place and social-distancing guidelines. But Atkins’ unintentional business diligence has helped manage some of the fallout from the viral outbreak. When setting up her own business, she decided to go with an “S-corp” rather than an LLC. An S-corp is a little more complicated than an LLC, or limited liability corporation, but it has its advantages. One of them is that it allows Atkins to be an employee of her own company, and to use the S-corp structure to pay herself a salary.

Choosing the complexity of an S-corp over an LLC has its advantage when filing for unemployment, explains tax expert Robert Willens. “It would be harder [to claim unemployment] since the sole owner of an LLC is treated as self-employed,” he says. “The LLC is not a separate entity with respect to which the owner can be an employee. On the other hand, an ‘S’ corporation is separate from its shareholders who can wear...the dual hats of employee and shareholder.”

For Atkins, that means that she is on her company’s payroll, and her salary became the basis for her unemployment application. As a result, she was able to file faster for benefits than her LLC peers. “It’s not a big amount, but it’s helpful.”

There are other options for Atkins to offset the lack of business and she is moving as fast as she can. Atkins has already applied for a small business loan with Wells Fargo (WFC), of which she is already a business banking customer. The application process went live late April 3 or early April 4, according to Atkins, who was waiting for Wells Fargo’s site to go live. But Atkins was only able to log the most basic information, applying for an amount to cover two months of her salary. “I’m still in their queue,” said Atkins this past Friday when Barron’s checked in regarding her application. “They are not ready to start the [full] application process yet.”

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1246454868199583745

Unlike Dufek, Atkins still has to pay rent for the space her business occupies. That might seem reasonable, but her building has been closed since late March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Atkins rent is paid up through the end of April. She doesn’t know what the owner will do for May or when she will be allowed back into her workspace.

She is optimistic that business will return, but still needs to find a way to bridge the gap until it does. “I would like to send out a marketing email,” Atkins says. She’s hoping to sell gift cards, pulling forward some future demand into today’s depressed period. In their own way, gift cards, which provide needed cash now for services to be delivered down the road, are a way for regular people to help those hit by the crisis to bridge the gap to the other side.

Maria is facing the most difficult of the three situations outlined. She isn’t an American citizen and hasn’t filed taxes recently. She supports her four American children keeping house in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. It is a cash business.

“No, it’s very difficult,” Maria tells Barron’s. “People don’t want anyone in their houses.”

Maria doesn’t collect 1099s or W-2 forms or have an accountant. She won’t qualify for much government aid, if any. No unemployment, no stimulus check, no small business loan. Maria spoke to Barron’s, in part, to highlight the need to reach out to people falling through the stimulus cracks.

Things have gotten difficult very fast for her family, though the church that she goes to helps. “They don’t give money, but food,” she says.

Some of her regular clients are paying ahead for future cleaning, something that will be possible when social distancing mandates are relaxed. It helps a little, but she hasn’t gotten rent relief like Dufek.

“I hope this can go fast so life can be normal,” Maria says.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

