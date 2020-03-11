Coronavirus concerns hit sales of Russia's Alrosa in February

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa ALRS.MM said on Wednesday that its sales in February were hit by risks related to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, which is likely to continue hurting demand for gemstones in the coming months.

Its sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $346.4 million in February, down 14% from January, it said in a statement. The sales were broadly unchanged from a year ago.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.