Coronavirus Cases Outside of China Now Exceed Chinese Total

The number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases outside of China has exceeded the number within that country for the first time, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Hopkins reports 81,003 Covid-19 coronavirus cases in China and 81,684 cases diagnosed outside.

The number of new infections reported around the world continues to grow. The World Health Organization said nine new territories reported initial coronavirus cases in its Sunday situation report.

Outside of China, according to the WHO, the number of new cases diagnosed totaled 10,955 on Sunday, up from 9,751 on Saturday. It’s the first time new cases topped 10,000.

The number of new Chinese coronavirus cases reported Saturday remained low compared with recent history at 27. South Korea reported 76 new cases Sunday. It has reported fewer cases for a few consecutive days now.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_0c97ba231aa75c1757276f8c.json

Iran reported 1,365 new cases Sunday, up from 1,289 new cases reported Saturday.

Italy, the country with the most cases reported outside of China, reported 3,497 new ones on Sunday, compared with 2,547 cases reported Saturday. Italy, according to the WHO, has 21,157 coronavirus cases.

The U.S., based on WHO statistics, reported no new cases Sunday. Hopkins’s database, however, consistently reports higher numbers of U.S. cases than the WHO daily situation reports. Hopkins now reports 3,244 cases as of Sunday, up about 670 cases from the 2,572 reported about 24 hours ago.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_799c46cc73d94c5b9cb52f2c.json

Globally, Hopkins reports 162,687, compared with 153,517 cases tallied by the WHO. The Hopkins data also include recovery figures: More than 75,600 people have recovered from the viral infection. About 3,600 people have recovered over the past 24 hours.

Based on Hopkins data, the mortality rate for coronavirus in China is about 3.8%. Outside of China, mortality rates are about 3.3%. When questioned this past week, WHO officials said octogenarians and people with existing medical conditions were far more at risk than younger, healthier portions of the population.

Coronavirus fears continued to fuel market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 10% this past week, but rose 1,985 points, or 9.4% Friday. The S&P 500 rose 9.3% Friday.

