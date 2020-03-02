Coronavirus Cases Outside of China Continue to Climb

Cases diagnosed in countries other than China increased to 1,598 Monday from 1,160 new cases reported Sunday. The number of deaths in the U.S. climbed to six.

The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed outside of China increased Monday, according to the World Health Organization.

New cases diagnosed in countries other than China increased to 1,598 Monday from 1,160 new cases reported Sunday. Monday’s figure is the highest number diagnosed outside of China, according to the health organization’s situation reports.

On Monday, South Korea reported 476 new coronavirus cases diagnosed. Italy reported 561 new cases. Iran—the country with the third-most new confirmed cases outside of China—reported 385 new coronavirus cases.

The U.S., based on WHO reporting, reported no new cases diagnosed Monday. However, media reports Monday afternoon said four new deaths were recorded in Washington state, bringing to six the number of U.S. deaths

The WHO reports said the U.S. has 62 confirmed coronavirus cases. Overall, WHO data show there are 80,174 confirmed coronavirus cases in China and 8,774 confirmed cases outside of China.

The 88,948 cases reported in the daily situation report differ from the number reported by Johns Hopkins. Its Center for Systems Science and Engineering reports 89,254 cases, including 86 cases in the U.S.

The Hopkins report also includes a recovery figure. The center reports that 45,393 people have recovered. Deaths caused by the virus top 3,000.

Part of the discrepancy is attributable to timing. The WHO report is as of 10 a.m. central European time, which is 4 a.m. Eastern time in New York. The Hopkins data was last updated at about 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Coronavirus figures are being closely watched by Wall Street. Virus fears battered U.S. stock markets last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all entered correction territory, dropping more than 10% from recent highs.

Stocks rallied Monday. The Dow jumped almost 1,300 points, or 5.1%. It was the largest one day point increase in the Index’s history.

Wall Street will be watching for a sustained decrease in the number of new cases as a sign of positive change in the epidemic.

