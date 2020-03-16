Coronavirus Cases in the U.S. Now Top 4,100, According to Johns Hopkins

Johns Hopkins University reports 4,138 coronavirus infections in the U.S. as of 3:13 p.m. Monday. The number of reported cases is up about 900 over the past 24 hours.

Johns Hopkins University reports 4,138 coronavirus infections in the U.S. as of 3:13 p.m. Monday. The number of reported cases is up about 900 over the past 24 hours.

The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering reports 4,138 Covid-19 infections in the U.S. as of 3:13 p.m. Monday. The number of reported cases is up about 900 over the past 24 hours as the pandemic continues to spread.

The World Health Organization has not updated reported U.S. cases recently. The WHO reports 1,678 American cases as of Sunday at 10 a.m. central European time.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_96c3f9267e8199efb98c576e.json

Globally, the trends and totals of the two databases closely track one another. Hopkins reports 179,103 total coronavirus cases around the world, compared with 168,019 cases tallied by the WHO.

The Hopkins data also include recovery figures. The center reports that more than 78,078 people have recovered from the viral infection, and about 2,400 people have recovered over the past day.

Outside of China, according to the WHO, the number of new cases diagnosed totaled about 14,000 Monday. Sunday’s reported total was 10,955. Monday was a new high for new cases diagnosed globally.

The rise in the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. and Europe is part of the reason President Donald Trump announced a European travel ban Wednesday and then declared a national state of emergency Friday, freeing up funds for mitigation and containment, among other things. On Monday, airlines cut capacity, school districts closed and gatherings of large groups many places have been banned. Apple (ticker: AAPL) announced it would close retail stores for a period.

The Hopkins database also tracks U.S. cases by state. Within the U.S., Hopkins reports, New York has the most confirmed cases, passing Washington state Sunday. New York reports 954 cases. Washington state has 769 reported cases. California has the third-highest total, with 473 cases.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_412992e9a73a2324773f38b3.json

The U.S., according to Hopkins, is one of 15 countries with more than 1,000 confirmed cases. China has the most reported cases. Italy has the most reported cases in Europe at almost 28,000 cases. Iran has reported about 15,000 coronavirus cases.

Based on Hopkins data, the mortality rate for coronavirus in China is about 3.8%. Outside of China, mortality rates are about 4%. The number of deaths in Italy surpassed 2,100 Monday.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_799c46cc73d94c5b9cb52f2c.json

The coronavirus outbreak continues to fuel stock-market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,997 points, or about 13%, Monday. The S&P 500 index fell about 12%.

Sunday evening, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates and announced emergency liquidity measures to help support American businesses squeezed by falling demand. But the moves failed to calm investors frayed nerves.

Here is a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, coronavirus website.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.