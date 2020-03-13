Coronavirus cases in Germany rise by 671 to top 3,000

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 671 to reach 3,062, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Friday.

It said five people had died after testing positive for the virus.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Joseph.Nasr@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 678 5836; Reuters Messaging: joseph.nasr.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.