Commodities

Coronavirus cases in Germany rise by 671 to top 3,000

Contributor
Joseph Nasr Reuters
Published

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 671 to reach 3,062, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Friday.

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 671 to reach 3,062, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Friday.

It said five people had died after testing positive for the virus.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Joseph.Nasr@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 678 5836; Reuters Messaging: joseph.nasr.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular