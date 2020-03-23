Coronavirus Cases Continue to Pile Up. New York City Is Hardest Hit in U.S.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Science and Engineering’s tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus continues to rise.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Science and Engineering’s tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus continues to rise, with an increase of about 40,000 over the past day to almost 340,000 as of 1:19 a.m. Eastern time.

Six countries now have more than 20,000 cases, including the U.S., where the Hopkins case total tops 35,000. China, Italy, Spain, Germany and Iran are the other five countries. France is next, with more than 16,000 confirmed cases.

New York City—where a majority of the population takes public transit to work—is the hardest-hit area, with more than 10,000 cases and 99 deaths. Around New York City, there are almost 3,000 cases confirmed on Long Island and almost 2,000 cases reported in Westchester county, north of the city.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_412992e9a73a2324773f38b3.json

The latest date from the World Health Organization shows 26,000 new cases diagnosed on Saturday, and almost 300,000 confirmed cases globally. The Hopkins database is updated more frequently, but the trends and totals of both data sets closely track each other.

The WHO reports almost 13,000 deaths, while the Hopkins database reports almost 15,000, including almost 5,500 deaths in Italy.

Hopkins also report recoveries. Almost 99,000 people have recovered, up about 7,000 compared with the previous day. The mortality rate of Covid-19, based on the Hopkins numbers, is ticking higher at about 4.3%. Mortality in Italy—the country with the second-most confirmed cases—is running north of 9%.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_799c46cc73d94c5b9cb52f2c.json

Rising coronavirus cases continue to unnerve investors last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 4,000 points, or 17.3%, for the week—its worst week since 2008. The S&P 500 dropped 15%. The Dow is off about 25% for March and 33% for the year. The same numbers for the S&P 500 are 22% and 29%, respectively.

The volatility will continue Monday. U.S. stock futures are down between 3% and 4% after Congress failed to pass a trillion dollar stimulus package intended to mitigate the impact on workers displaced by coronavirus restrictions.

Here is a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website tracking the outbreak in the U.S.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

