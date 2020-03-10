Coronavirus Case Leads Walmart to Implement New Emergency Leave Policies

After a Walmart (NYSE: WMT) employee in Kentucky tested positive for the coronavirus, the retail giant implemented new emergency leave policies to support workers coping with the outbreak.

Walmart implemented three separate initiatives to cover various scenarios an employee might encounter:

The company attendance policy will be waived through the end of April to allow employees to stay home if they are unable to work or feel "uncomfortable" working. To have paid leave, however, the employee must use their regular paid time-off options.

If the government or Walmart imposes a quarantine on a store, club, office, or distribution center, employees will receive up to two weeks of pay with absences not counted toward attendance.

If an employee contracts COVID-19, they will receive two weeks of pay, which may be extended up to 26 weeks, and covers both full- and part-time workers.

Image source: Walmart.

CNBC reports the Kentucky store remains open and has reinforced its cleaning and sanitizing protocols. The employee who was infected is reportedly responding well to medical care.

The retailer also reiterated it will continue to "take any and all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our associates, customers, and members."

The are over 5,350 stores in the U.S. in Walmart's portfolio, covering its supercenters, small format stores, and Sam's Clubs. It also operates more than 150 U.S. distribution centers.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.