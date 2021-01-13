Coronavirus Boosts Online Education: 5 Stocks to Watch

Coronavirus cases are on the rise and fears have once again compelled people to stay indoors. Following a record number of hospitalizations and death, states have shut down schools and students are again resorting to remote learning.

The United States took just 10 days of this year to reach 2.2 million cases coronavirus cases from 2 million, giving enough reasons to worry. And it won’t come as a surprise if parents prefer not to send their children to schools even if they open in the coming days.

Schools Shut Down as Coronavirus Fears Rise Again

On Jan 11, the United States registered more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases for seven days at a stretch, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Moreover, the country has recorded more than 20,000 deaths in the past seven days, while hospitalizations have surpassed 100,000 for 40 straight days. People have once again started staying indoors and schools that had opened sometime back have once again closed down.

Naturally, learning from home is the best and only option left and students are fast adjusting to this new mode of learning.

Online Education to Gain Traction

According to a survey conducted by TEACH-NOW Graduate School of Education, a college at Moreland University, 60% of the teachers in the United States and abroad believe that online education will continue to play a major role even in the post-pandemic world.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, not too many teachers and students were comfortable with the online education mode. The survey also finds that the scene has changed since then. Not only the United States but also schools across the world have started imparting classes online given that there are no immediate signs of coronavirus subsiding although a vaccine has already been rolled out.

In fact the situation has worsened with the onset of winter that has once again compelled states to shut down schools. Although most students are staying at home during this time, they can keep on learning through various video lectures and reading materials, and even opt for online tests. This is where online education is proving to be a game-changer.

Stocks to Watch

With no timeline for a possible coronavirus vaccine, it is likely that parents, students and teachers will prefer shifting to online education. Given this scenario, it will be prudent to keep a close watch on these four online education providers that are poised to grow.

American Public Education, Inc. APEI is an online provider of higher education, focused primarily on serving the military and public service communities.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 7.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.6% over the past 60 days. American Public Education has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Lincoln EducationalServices Corporation LINC is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of career-oriented, post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, NJ.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 42.1% over the past 60 days. Lincoln Educational carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Career Education Corporation PRDO offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 11%. The company’s shares have gained 1.2% in the past three months. Career Education carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd BEDU is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools, and provides training and other educational services.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 59.6%. Its shares have gained 1.9% in the past 30 days. Bright Scholar Education carries a Zacks Rank #3.

GP Strategies Corporation GPX is a global provider of training and e-learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization's people, processes or technology.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 45.3%. Its shares have gained 13.1% in the past three months. GP Strategies Corporation has a Zacks Rank #3.

