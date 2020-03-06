Coronavirus, Big Tech, Tesla & An ETF to Invest in Disruption

(1:10) - Stock Market Correction Continues

(4:45) - Are Tech Stocks The Safe Investment During CoronaVirus Fears?

(10:50) - What Can Investors Expect From Tesla Going Forward?

(15:30) - Loup Frontier Tech ETF Overview: LOUP

(23:10) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Loup Ventures. Gene is a well-known tech expert and the brain behind the Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF LOUP.

Stocks have been on an epic roller coaster ride over the past couple of weeks as investors are worried about the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy. Gene recommends focusing on high-quality, cash-rich companies like Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL.

Gene predicts that Apple will be the best performing FAANG Stock in 2020. The tech giant has warned about supply chain disruptions and lower demand for its products in China. We discuss the impact of the virus on Apple and other tech giants.

LOUP ETF invests in companies that influence the future of technology including artificial intelligence, computer perception, robotics, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, and mixed/augmented reality.

Tesla TSLA and AMD AMD occupy the top spots in the portfolio. We discuss the outlook for these hot stocks. Other top holdings include Lumentum Holdings LITE, Baidu BIDU and Uber UBER. Tune into the podcast to learn more.

Please visit InnovatorETFs to learn more about this ETF. If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.