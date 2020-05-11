Coronavirus Antibody Test From Abbott Receives Emergency Use Authorization

The FDA on Monday authorized the use of a new antibody test that can determine who has been exposed to the coronavirus that has claimed the lives of at least 74,270 Americans to date. Wide deployment of Abbott's (NYSE: ABT) freshly authorized SARS-CoV-2 antibody test could help people safely return to some semblance of normal life sooner rather than later.

By the end of May, Abbott plans to ship 30 million new antibody tests worldwide, followed by 60 million more in June. As a global leader in the diagnostic space, Abbott probably won't have trouble hitting that target.

Image source: Getty Images.

How much is enough?

In places where governments and health systems have been able to test the population widely and perform contact tracing -- Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Australia among them -- life returned to a semblance of normalcy weeks ago without any new uncontained breakouts to date. Sadly, the availability of such COVID-19 tests in the U.S. is as yet far from where it needs to be.

The COVID Tracking Project has counted almost 9 million tests run in the U.S. to date. That may sound like a lot, but it doesn't tell us how much demand to expect for Abbott's new antibody test. To know if enough people are being tested to spot new outbreaks and hotspots before they spread out of control, public health officials need to see the percentage of positive tests fall to the low single-digit percentage range.

During the week ended May 2, the CDC reported the percentage of tests returning positive results from public health and commercial laboratories fell to 13.2%. That's far too high to safely allow life to return to normal, but it's significantly lower than it was the previous week.

10 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.