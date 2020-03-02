Coronavirus and the Stock Market: Should the Fed Cut Rates?

For a brief period, after Friday’s close and over the weekend, it looked as if the market was starting to bounce. Then, early this morning, it turned tail again and I was once again looking at a screen full of red numbers in the pre-market. Now, just before the open, we are positive again. It could be that the hint at two-way volatility rather than a straight move down indicates that we aren’t far from finding a bottom, but with the level of panic that has been around for a week or so, I wouldn’t guarantee it.

However, one thing is for sure.

The longer this goes on, the louder the cries will become for the Fed to do something. There are very few things that are certain in financial markets, but based on the last few years, that is as close to certain as it gets. When anything happens, it seems, there are those who believe it is the Fed’s responsibility to put it right. More specifically, whatever ails us, cutting interest rates is the prescribed cure.

The central bank have not been hesitant in doling out that cure over the last decade or so, so it is no wonder that Wall Street is now expecting some drastic action.

There are two arguments against that, one philosophical and one practical. Both have flaws.

The philosophical argument is that nowhere in the Fed’s charter does it say that their purpose is to protect against volatility in stock prices. Nor should it. They are charged with working towards currency stability, which in practical terms means guarding against the erosion caused by inflation, and, after the Humphrey-Hawkins Act of 1978, with working towards full employment. So far, the argument goes, there is no evidence of any material damage to those things from coronavirus, which is the oft-stated reason for the selloff. The basic contention here is that the Fed should wait for evidence of a real effect on employment, or at least an economic effect that threatens one, before acting.

The other argument, the practical case against the Fed acting, is that it won’t really make any difference.

Interest rates are already at historic lows. This morning’s 10-Year yield of around 1.05% is the lowest in 800 years, according to Richard Fisher, the former President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, for example. That is obviously led by the Fed’s earlier cuts to short end rates, but it is also an indication that the market is doing what it should when there is a threat to economic activity and adjusting rates lower, with or without any centralized action.

So, with free market forces doing their part, and with interest rates already at such low levels, what would be the point of a cut? It wouldn’t address the underlying problems of disruption to the supply chain and the potential economic impacts of quarantine and other virus containment measures, and, given the starting point, can only really have an impact at the margins. I mean, if businesses aren’t borrowing at a ten-year rate of around 1%, why would they at 0.75%, or even 0.5%?

As someone who in general believes that the market’s dependence on the Fed is almost as dangerous as it is pathetic, I want to agree with both arguments, but neither of them is valid.

As to the first, data is backward-looking by nature, and waiting until data reflects a problem, and any damage that may accrue from that problem is already evident, has been an issue for the Fed in the past. In other words, by the time data is in, the damage has been done and it is often too late to help people. Proactive changes may not be a bad idea.

The second argument is probably correct, but it is irrelevant. It is indeed unlikely that a cut in the Fed funds rate will make much difference to the economy at this point, but it will make a difference to confidence. That is still the big danger here. Despite the scary headlines, the most likely outcome for coronavirus is still, as with Ebola and all the others before it, that it will become a distant memory a few months from now. I certainly hope that is true.

Even if it does become a distant memory by summer and the only coronas people are talking about are the beer, the confidence bubble has been burst over the last week. At their heart, all recessions are about a lack of confidence. Restoring confidence is not technically the Fed’s role, but at this point, it is the best defense against a real threat to full employment.

In many ways, the prospect of the Fed giving in to the market’s (and the President’s) strong-arming tactics and cutting rates again in response to a threat is disheartening, but on balance it would be justified this time. Just as adjusting rates at record low levels is unlikely to have much of a positive impact, its potential negative consequences are also limited, but doing something here could give a much-needed boost to confidence.

