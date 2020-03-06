Coronavirus and Stocks: How Low Can We Go?

Yesterday, I said that while I expected stocks to keep falling, the message from other markets was that there was an end in sight, and it may be a good time to formulate a buying strategy. That leads to a logical question: if it isn’t time to buy yet, when will it be? How low can we go?

The first thing to make clear here is that there are no certainties at the moment. I know that most readers don’t like that. They want pundits to tell them what is going to happen and when, but pretending that you can in this situation is just dishonest. Predictions of any kind have to be based on an expected logical reaction and sensitivity to data, but logic and facts were pushed to the back burner a long time ago during this market move.

That was made very clear this morning.

It may have escaped your attention, but today is the first Friday of the month. That is the day when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics gives its employment report for the previous month, a day that in more normal times would be known as jobs day and would have every trader waiting with bated breath for the print.

It was, or rather would normally have been, a great report. Non-Farm Payrolls increased by a massive 273,000 jobs last month, way above the consensus expectation for 173,000. Nor did the good news end there. January’s number was revised up significantly, weekly and annual wages continued to increase at a decent clip, the average work week expanded...almost every metric was a positive.

Fifteen minutes after the report was released, however, major stock index futures (the chart above is for the S&P 500 E-Mini contract, ES, with 1-minute candles) were right around where they were before the announcement. The 10-Year yield, having risen a little initially, was also basically unmoved by the numbers. Obviously, the jobs report is backward-looking data and what we are seeing is forward-looking fear, but even so it is clear this morning that good news just doesn’t sink in at the moment.

At the very least, these numbers mean that the U.S. economy is going into this very strong, which should reduce the economic risk somewhat. None of that, however, even registered. That means that the only basis on which we can estimate how far this will go is the size of the drop relative to other selloffs.

The last major one was at the end of 2018, when the S&P 500 fell from an intraday high of 2939.86 on October 3 to a low of 2346.58 on December 26. That is a drop of 593.28 points, or 20.18 percent. The reversal at the twenty percent level there is really no surprise, as a drop of that magnitude represents entry into a full-on bear market, so it was a logical pivot point as the year ended.

At this morning’s level, the total decline in the S&P 500 so far this time is around 10.9 percent. From the February 19 high to the low on the 28, ES lost over fifteen percent.

The 2018 drop was caused by an actual quantifiable slowing of the economy, while this one is about fear of the unknown. You might think that that makes 2018’s declines more valid in some ways, but logic has an end point and fear does not, so this time too we could hit the twenty percent mark.

Still, one of the points that I made yesterday was that whenever you did start to buy if you have the capacity to do so, the most important thing to do was to average in by buying in a few preset 'parcels.' That means that starting a bit early is less damaging than if you try to call the low and go all in. So, in an averaging scenario you would be looking for a first entry level somewhere around here, the ten percent decline point.

Your second would then be close to the recent low of 2855, followed by other previous support points like 2820 and 2720, with just below that, 2815, being the twenty percent mark. That gives you five logical points at which to buy.

There is really no honest answer that can be given to the question “How low can we go?” right now. Any answer would be just a guess given the level of panic in the market. What we can do, however, is map out some levels that could feasibly mark turning points and plan accordingly, and those above would be a good start.

