Coronavirus: Walt Disney's Credit Rating Drops One Notch Lower

The COVID-19 crisis has closed down Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) theme parks and cruise ships, stopped the production of new movies, and left movie theaters dark around the world. Based on this plethora of business challenges, credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings lowered Disney's corporate rating on Thursday.

The grade change

S&P dropped Disney's corporate credit rating from an A to an A-. Both of these grades are firmly in the investment-grade sector of the financial rating spectrum, but the stock is inching closer to speculative territory, and every step down that ladder leads to rising costs for the company. A lower rating will trigger higher interest rates the next time Disney goes looking for financing through bond sales or bank loans. The credit rating specialist also decided to keep a close watch on Disney's finances with a negative near-term outlook.

Image source: Getty Images.

The rationale

"Continued government-imposed social distancing and, longer term, consumer concerns about attending public events will likely retard theme park attendance," S&P wrote. "We believe that Disney's theme parks could recover more slowly than the overall global economy."

As a result, Disney's debt load could rise from an already uncomfortable 2.4 times trailing EBITDA profits to more than three times the same profitability measure. The health crisis arrived less than a year after Disney's largest acquisition ever. The $71 billion buyout of 21st Century Fox was partly financed by $36 billion in fresh bank loans. With game-changing operating challenges on top of that massive debt load, S&P's negative assessment of Disney's credit quality certainly makes sense.

Anders Bylund owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.