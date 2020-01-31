Coronavirus: These 7 Airlines Have Suspended All Flights to China

The coronavirus outbreak is beginning to seriously impact travel, and now, seven major airlines have suspended all routes to China:

Delta Airlines DAL

American Airlines AAL

United Airlines UAL

Air India

Indonesia’s Lion Air

South Korea’s Seoul Air

British Airways

Many airlines have also waived change and cancellation fees for China routes through the end of February; it’s likely more carriers will follow suit.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan City, China, which is in the Hubei provice. As of today, 213 people have died and almost 10,000 people are infected in mainland China (according to Chinese officials). The World Health Organization recently declared the outbreak a global health emergency, and the coronavirus has now spread to 22 other countries; six cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

