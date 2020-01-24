Coronavirus: Investors Have Nothing to Fear but Fear Itself

For all the coverage it is getting, you would think that the coronavirus is the beginning of the end for civilization. The sensible precautions being taken around the world to limit the spread of the disease are being reported in a breathless fashion and, predictably enough, people are getting scared. Being scared about the health impacts makes some kind of sense given that this is a health scare, even if the chance of the worriers being actually impacted is virtually zero. Being scared about the possible impact on the market is the exact opposite. It makes no logical sense but can and probably will have an impact.

Fear is a powerful force in markets as well as in life in general and it is that, not any reasonable expectation for a long-term impact, that investors should be wary of in the short-term. In the long-term, however, they should think back to early 2014, when the Ebola scare prompted some people to sell. That didn’t work out too well for them:

The root of the potential short-term problem though, is that to an lot of people, the stock market looks ready for a serious correction.

It is quite possible to justify these lofty levels in many ways. First and foremost, record low unemployment and steady growth without inflation combined with loose monetary policy is a rare combination, and one that will inevitably drive stocks higher.

When it comes to markets, however, perception is reality.

If there is a general feeling that we are "due" a big drop, the only thing in doubt is what will trigger it.

So, when traders and investors see stories like this from the Washington Post, headlined "Global markets swoon as lethal virus in China spreads," and this from The Guardian that says "World financial markets rocked by China coronavirus," the beginnings of panic start to well up. Fear of a specific trigger is added to a generalized fear and, no matter how little sense it makes, that will cause some selling.

The thing to remember though, is that things make the news not because they are commonplace, but because they are rare.

Most likely, when all is said and done, more people around the world will have died of heart attacks or cancer in the time it took me to write this article than will die in the entire duration of the coronavirus outbreak. Those risks should scare us more, but they don’t. The headlines sound scary, and scared people don’t react logically.

The "market drops on coronavirus fears" narrative, in other words, could easily become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

That tendency will be made worse because there actually are some areas of business that will be affected, even if the virus outbreak turns out to be relatively minor. Airlines with a lot of exposure to Asia will be negatively impacted, as this is the season of the Lunar New Year, a big travel event in the region. Once again, though, applying logic to the situation makes it obvious that the overall effect should be limited.

Travel to and from Asia is important to some American airlines, but is a temporary dip in traffic on just those routes going to have any lasting effect? Several years ago, when all the major carriers seemed to be surviving day-to-day, maybe. Now, after several years of solid profitability, airlines are a lot more resilient. They can ride out a disruption to one area of business and will be fine.

Don’t get me wrong, investors should never underestimate the power of fear. It is a fundamental human emotion, essential to our survival, but it is also temporary. We cannot maintain it beyond a certain amount of time, or we would go crazy. So, unless coronavirus does turn out to be some apocalyptic event of biblical proportions, any negative reaction to reports of it in the market can only really be seen as an opportunity to pick up stocks at a discount.

