Coronavirus: 5 Helpful From Home Tips

The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed the lives of people around the world. Because of social distancing, self-quarantine, and shelter-in-place orders, many people are now working from home for the foreseeable future.

If you’re new to working remotely, it can be hard to stay productive or get work done, but there are some simple ways you can maintain a good work-life balance.

Start by creating a morning routine and sticking to it. Set an alarm, exercise, eat breakfast, or check emails just like you would on a regular work day.

You should also try and build a permanent work space with a comfy chair or a dedicated desk, and utilize platforms like Slack WORK, Zoom Video ZM, Microsoft’s MSFT Teams, and Google GOOGL Hangouts to easily communicate with co-workers.

Making to-do lists can help increase your productivity, but make sure to take a snack or coffee break when you feel you need it. Remember to get outside and get some fresh air as well

One last thing: stay positive! Our current “new normal” can feel stressful and overwhelming, but by staying grounded, reaching out to friends and family, and seeking out uplifting or entertaining content can help keep any anxiety at bay.

