Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:CRN) Price Target Decreased by 8.19% to 1.94

The average one-year price target for Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:CRN) has been revised to 1.94 / share. This is an decrease of 8.19% from the prior estimate of 2.11 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.41 to a high of 2.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.18% from the latest reported closing price of 1.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRN is 0.07%, an increase of 14.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 54,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,071K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,842K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 11.08% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 9,101K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,148K shares, representing an increase of 32.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 17.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,867K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,734K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 29.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,138K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 9.49% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,313K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,928K shares, representing a decrease of 48.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 14.14% over the last quarter.

