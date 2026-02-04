Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt (ASX:CRN) Price Target Increased by 29.15% to 0.41

The average one-year price target for Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt (ASX:CRN) has been revised to $0.41 / share. This is an increase of 29.15% from the prior estimate of $0.32 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.13 to a high of $0.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.66% from the latest reported closing price of $0.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRN is 0.00%, an increase of 84.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.80% to 27,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,960K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,300K shares , representing a decrease of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 19.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,271K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,986K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SFNNX - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,524K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares , representing an increase of 80.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 379.93% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,989K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares , representing a decrease of 27.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 30.13% over the last quarter.

