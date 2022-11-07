Markets
Coronado Global, Peabody Energy To End Talks Regarding Merger - Quick Facts

November 07, 2022 — 02:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Coronado Global Resources Inc. said the company has agreed with Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) to end talks regarding a potential combination. Coronado Global said this does not impact the company's fourth-quarter plans as outlined in recently released quarterly production report.

Coronado Global Resources Inc. noted that it continues to pursue and implement the company's existing capital management plans and remains focussed on its existing capital investments and long-term development strategy.

Coronado Global Resources Inc. is an international producer of Metallurgical coal.

