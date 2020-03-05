Corona Impact To Force Wall Street To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Corona is spreading like anything as each country is employing new strategies to contain the lethal outbreak. Corporates already started feeling the heat, while tourism industry is expecting the worst. Flights are ground in U.S. and other countries, as many countries have advised schools to shut down. UK's Flybe airline that has been reeling under financial issues, ceased operations as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has hurt the demand for air travel. Discussions on Tokyo Olympics is going on.

Investors are looking forward for positive signs. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a lower open for Wall Street.

Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 506.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 59.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 168.75 points.

The U.S. major averages moved significantly higher early in the session and ended Wednesday's session near their best levels of the day. The Dow spiked 1,173.45 points or 4.5 percent to 27,090.86, the Nasdaq soared 334.00 points or 3.9 percent to 9,018.09 and the S&P 500 jumped 126.75 points or 4.2 percent to 3,130.12.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 215K while it was 219K in the previous week.

The Labor Department's Productivity and Costs for the fourth quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 1.4 percent, unchanged from the prior year.

The Commerce Department's Factory Orders for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it grew 1.8 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was down 143 bcf.

Three -year, ten year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. The 30-year Treasury Bond announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $4.159 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $21.3 billion.

Asian stocks finished positive on Thursday. Chinese shares hit a six-week high. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended up 60 points, or 1.99 percent, at 3,071.68 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.1 percent to 26.767.87.

Japanese shares posted their biggest single-day percentage gain in a month. The Nikkei average climbed 229.06 points, or 1.09 percent, to 21,329.12. The broader Topix index closed 0.88 percent higher at 1,515.71.

Australian markets rose sharply supported by expectations of further monetary stimulus by global central banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 rallied 70.30 points, or 1.11 percent, to 6,395.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 73.90 points, or 1.15 percent, at 6,472.40.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 98.27 points or 1.80 percent. DAX of Germany is losing 205.00 points or 1.71 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 118.54 points or 1.75 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 143.37 points or 1.42 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.86 percent.

