Corona Fear: Nokia To Stay Away From Mobile World Congress In Barcelona

(RTTNews) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) cancelled its plan to participate at the Mobile World Congress or MWC in Barcelona, due to concern on coronavirus outbreak.

Nokia said it took the decision after a full assessment of the risks related to a fast-moving situation. The primary focus has been to safeguard the health and well-being of employees and others while also recognizing responsibility to the industry and customers.

But, Nokia plans to go directly to customers with a series of 'Nokia Live' events aimed at showcasing the demos and launches scheduled for MWC.

Previously, Amazon, Ericsson, Facebook, Sony, Intel, Cisco, LG and other tech companies have already withdrawn from the world's largest mobile event, pointing out the threat of the corona virus.

The event is scheduled to take place in Barcelona from February 24-27. It typically draws more than 100,000 attendees and over 2,400 companies.

