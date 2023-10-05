News & Insights

US Markets
STZ

Corona beer-maker Constellation Brands lifts profit forecast on higher pricing

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

October 05, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2 and 3; details from release in paragraph 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands STZ.N raised its annual profit target on Thursday after topping sales expectations for the second quarter, riding on higher prices and strong demand for its beers and spirits.

Constellation, like peer Brown-Forman BFb.N, has benefited from increasing prices in a bid to offset steeper input costs.

Alcoholic beverages have also managed to retain demand despite a broader consumer slowdown in the U.S. due to sticky inflation.

The company now expects fiscal 2024 comparable earnings per share between $12.00 and $12.20, as against its previous forecast of profit between $11.70 and $12.00 per share.

Constellation's quarterly sales rose 7%, to $2.84 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.82 billion, as per IBES data from LSEG.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.